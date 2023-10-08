StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE AM opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janine J. Mcardle bought 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,952.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,937.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janine J. Mcardle purchased 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at $646,952.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 408,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 151.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 90,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 54,364 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 10.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

