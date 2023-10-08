StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a peer perform rating for the company.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

NYSE AIV opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.67 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 102.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 376,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 79,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

