StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPLP. TheStreet lowered Capital Product Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Capital Product Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $286.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.33). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. Research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

