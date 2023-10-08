StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTS. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarParts.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $3.96 on Thursday. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $176.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarParts.com by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 631,568 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 778,845 shares in the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,341,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 463,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

