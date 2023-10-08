StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPRX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPRX opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 38.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.