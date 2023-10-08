StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHKP. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $137.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $138.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,470,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 845,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,126,000 after buying an additional 101,833 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

