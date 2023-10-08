StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Chimerix stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $84.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Chimerix had a net margin of 535.82% and a return on equity of 72.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Chimerix by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chimerix by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chimerix by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chimerix by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 206,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 44.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

