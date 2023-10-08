StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.43. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

About China Automotive Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.