StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of COLL opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $30.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.98 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,623,000 after acquiring an additional 266,330 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,603,000 after acquiring an additional 150,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 82,526 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

