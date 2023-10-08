StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. CL King cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 116.85%.

Insider Activity at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In related news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.