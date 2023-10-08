StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CMLS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of CMLS opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,315,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 104,358 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

