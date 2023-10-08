StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.21.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,960. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.