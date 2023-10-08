StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.59.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 82.93% and a negative net margin of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Featured Articles

