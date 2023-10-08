StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DORM. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.67.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Dorman Products had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $480.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after buying an additional 35,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,227,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,662,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

