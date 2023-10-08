StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

DRD opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

