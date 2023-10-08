StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $588.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $151,835.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,860 shares in the company, valued at $625,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after buying an additional 77,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after buying an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

