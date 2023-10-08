StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enel Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Enel Chile stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Enel Chile has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 120.37% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 457.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,274,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,305,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 415,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 66.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,924 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 3,085.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

