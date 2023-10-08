StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXTR. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EXTR

Extreme Networks Trading Up 4.1 %

Extreme Networks stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.05. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.