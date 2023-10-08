StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FELE

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $89.30 on Thursday. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,785 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $470,652.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,324.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $58,687.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,785 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $470,652.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,324.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,120. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.