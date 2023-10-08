StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $620.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 419.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 359.1% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

