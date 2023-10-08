StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $286.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.33 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,262,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 332,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,904 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Entertainment
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.