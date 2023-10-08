StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial upgraded Hawkins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Hawkins Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. Hawkins has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Equities analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hawkins by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

