StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of iCAD from $2.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get iCAD alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ICAD

iCAD Stock Up 5.2 %

ICAD stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. iCAD has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 51.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCAD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 149.1% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 44,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iCAD by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,849,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 321,285 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in iCAD by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,108,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 228,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.