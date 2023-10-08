StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KDP. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779,422 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,547,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after buying an additional 6,338,412 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.