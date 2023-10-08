StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $453.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.88. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

