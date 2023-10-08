StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKSH. Piper Sandler downgraded National Bankshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded National Bankshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $43.78.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). National Bankshares had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 million. Research analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

