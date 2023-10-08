StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.12. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $95.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 141.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

