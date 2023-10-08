StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Get NMI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NMI

NMI Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. NMI has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $115,042.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of NMI by 94.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 158,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 30.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 104.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NMI by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 10.7% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.