StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NDSN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.71.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $222.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $253.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.34%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 225.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

