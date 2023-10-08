StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $840,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 21,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

