StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, August 7th.

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 24.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,781,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,422,683.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in OPKO Health by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

