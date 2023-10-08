StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.80. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 747.02%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 27,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

