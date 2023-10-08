StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.80. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 747.02%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
