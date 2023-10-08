StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

PANL opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $280.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.64 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $660,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

