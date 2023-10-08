StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $599,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 451,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,251. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

