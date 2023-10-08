StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dwight Eric Smith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,556.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Dwight Eric Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $56,556.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.31 per share, for a total transaction of $101,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,571.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1,339.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

