StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PWFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on PowerFleet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $1.98 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 34.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 81.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

