StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

RMBS stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. Rambus has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

