StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.90.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

RVNC opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

