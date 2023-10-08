StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

RGCO opened at $16.91 on Thursday. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. Equities research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at RGC Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is currently -658.28%.

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $27,842.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 164,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,525.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,681.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,409.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $27,842.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 164,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,525.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,951 shares of company stock worth $127,272. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 32.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.