StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.80.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,652,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.