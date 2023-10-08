StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. UBS Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $297.42.

Shares of SBAC opened at $191.93 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

