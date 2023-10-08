StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.89. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 114.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.