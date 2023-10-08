StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SSD stock opened at $140.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $166.02.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $106,609.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,349.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,215 shares of company stock valued at $656,495. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.