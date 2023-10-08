StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

SONY stock opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Sony Group by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

