StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 1.7 %

SLCA opened at $12.81 on Thursday. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $987.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $406.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $583,504.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,953,712.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 167,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

