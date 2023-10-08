StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $202.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.20. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

