StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal (NYSE:UVV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Universal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of Universal stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. Universal has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $517.72 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.13%.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $90,059.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,594 shares in the company, valued at $711,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Universal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Universal by 261.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Universal by 128.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal by 2,841.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

