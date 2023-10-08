StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.25.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.2 %

AME opened at $150.22 on Thursday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.85 and a 200-day moving average of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,746,000 after acquiring an additional 870,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 34.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

