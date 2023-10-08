StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

In related news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steve Hollister bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $61,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,900 shares of company stock worth $1,195,186. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,382,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,892,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,461,000 after purchasing an additional 611,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 640,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

