StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a market perform rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $504.78.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $431.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.38. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $457.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

